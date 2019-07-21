Route 66 Summerfest heats up Nob Hill

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The biggest block party in Albuquerque took place Saturday in Nob Hill.

This year’s Route 66 Summerfest included live music from the indie-folk band Magic Giant along with food trucks, locally-made art, a car show, and fun for the kids.

The event showcases what makes Nob Hill truly unique.

“What’s a little different about this one is the character of Nob Hill. All the businesses, the people around here the community coming together. It feels different and it is larger,” said Bree Ortiz of the Cultural Services Department.

If you missed this event, the next Summerfest will take place Saturday, August 3 at the Civic Plaza.