Route 66 Street Rod Nationals wraps up in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Albuquerque’s largest outdoor automotive event wrapped up this weekend.

At Expo New Mexico, the first-ever Route 66 Street Rod Nationals featured more than 1,800 specialty cars. Visitors had the chance to get an up-close loot at street rods, muscle cars, antiques, customs, and more.

Organizers say it’s an opportunity to show off the state’s rich car culture.

“My first new car came from Valley Chevrolet in Roswell, New Mexico so I’m a New Mexico boy. We loved cars then and we still love em now,” said Jim Rowlett with the National Street Rod Association.

Some cars at this weekend’s event were valued at more than $100,000.