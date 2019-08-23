Route 66 Street Rod Nationals kick off in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, the Route 66 Street Rod Nationals kicked off Friday.

The event will feature more than 1,800 specialty cars including hot rods, muscle cars, antiques, and restored classic vehicles. This is the first time the event is being hosted in Albuquerque.

The show runs through Sunday at Expo New Mexico, and if you have an antique car you can still register to enter it until 2:00 p.m. Saturday. Registrations are happening at the Sheraton Uptown.