Route 66 staple Lindy’s Diner adds Greek pop-up

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fans of Lindy’s Diner can expect something different when they stop along the Route 66 staple. Getting in touch with their Greek roots, the owners are adding a pop-up addition at the back of the restaurant, known as Narke’s Place.

“Took family recipes and applied them to our menu, made authentic Greek food and that’s how it all came about,” said owner Steve Vatoseow. “My wife does all the cooking.”

The name is after Vatoseow’s son and father. The pop-up offers everything from mousaka and Greek chicken to a baklava sundae.

“Different choice, something else, something out of the ordinary,” said Vatoseow. “Hopefully they’ll come and try us out and get some authentic Greek food.”

The pop-up opened up around mid-December. The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays. Starting this Saturday, they will also expand to weekends.