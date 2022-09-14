ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is launching a public art scavenger hunt along Route 66. Youth Connect Initiative is launching the hunt over the next four Saturdays.

A riddle will be released the day before each event and other clues will be posted to the family and community services and “One Albuquerque” Instagram pages. City staff will be stationed in the secret spot with prizes, food, and fun.

The first event will take place in the UNM area on September 17 followed by events in Nob Hill and downtown. More info is available on the city’s website.