Rottweiler rescued, adopted following encounter with porcupine

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque dog is doing much better after a prickly run-in with a porcupine. An animal protection officer was called to the bosque last week about a stray Rottweiler.

When the officer arrived at the bosque he found the female dog had porcupine quills covering her muzzle, mouth, and tongue. She was taken to the Eastside Shelter where the staff had to sedate her to remove the quills.

After there was no contact from the dog’s owner, the Rottweiler went up for adoption and quickly found a home.