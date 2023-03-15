ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For more than 105 years the Rotary Club of Albuquerque has played a leading role in helping solve problems and improve the Albuquerque community. But the work doesn’t start and stop here in the Duke City. Their efforts stretch across the globe.

They are asking the community to come out and help with their Packathon Event for Haiti. That will take place Saturday, March 18. One session will be from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and the second session will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Rotary members believe that they have a shared responsibility to take action on the world’s most persistent issues. They have over 35,000+ clubs working together.

The clubs work together to promote: