Rotary Club of Albuquerque offers support to food pantries, Navajo Nation during COVID-19 crisis

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rotary Club of Albuquerque is working to support local efforts to supply food during the COVID-19 crisis. President Mark Tobianssen discusses two separate efforts the club is currently working on.

The first effort started in May as the club began supplying the Dine with food on a weekly basis. Now, multiple Rotary Clubs and organizations including the JCC and DreamLab are working on the project.

They are also helping local food pantries. Through a combination of grants and club contributions, the Rotary Club has collected $20,000 to aid small food pantries that serve underserved areas and lack resources larger food banks have.