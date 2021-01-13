Ronald McDonald statue making his way to a new home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ronald McDonald is continuing his journey around the state before moving into his new digs. The statute of Ronnie, which spent the summer at Sparky’s Burgers in Hatch.

Now, he is visiting Car Crafters in Albuquerque, where he will get a sprucing up before taking up residence at the Highlands House. That’s in the new development across from Presbyterian where the Ronald Mcdonald House Charities house families with loved ones in the hospital.

