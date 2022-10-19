ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ronald McDonald House Charities is celebrating its 40th year of providing service to New Mexican families. To celebrate they want to raise $40,000 in 40 hours. Starting today October 19 through Friday, October 21 at 12:20 p.m. individuals can donate to the charity to reach the $40,000 in 40 hours goal.

Ronald McDonald House Charities started its chapter in New Mexico with an eight-bedroom house in 1982. 40 years later, they have been able to expand their services to offer two houses with 51 rooms and two family rooms. The mission of Ronald McDonald House Charities of New Mexico is simple to ease the burden of childhood illness on families and children. Since opening back in 1982 they have provided services to nearly 36 thousand children and families and that mission continues to this day.

To donate and learn more, call 505-842-8960 or visit their website at rmhc-nm.org.