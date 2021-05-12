Ronald McDonald House Charities of New Mexico serves its 35,000th family

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ronald McDonald House Charities of New Mexico welcomed its 35,000th family on Tuesday. Austin Long, Kendra Secatero, and their three-week-old son Kehlani are staying in the Highlands House while Kehlani receives treatment at Presbyterian.

A spokesperson with Ronald McDonald says this milestone reaffirms their commitment to helping families. “We strive to strengthen families and communities one family at a time, and it is overwhelming to think we’ve delivered on that promise 35,000 times. While it pains us to know that many families have needed us over the years, we’re humbled to serve them,” said Highlands House Manager Heather Gooch in a press release.

The Highlands Ronald McDonald House opened on April 15, 2021 and is located across the street from Presbyterian Hospital in downtown Albuquerque. The facility was created in partnership with Titan Development and Maestas Development Group and is the first ever Ronald McDonald House originally designed and built inside a hotel.

The Highlands House is located on the hotel’s entire third floor and is customized to fit the needs of families who are staying with their often seriously ill children that are getting treatment at area hospitals. The Highlands House will serve an additional 640 families annually.