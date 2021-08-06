Ronald McDonald House Charities of New Mexico seeks volunteers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Ronald McDonald House Charities of New Mexico is looking for guest chefs to help prepare meals for the kids and families staying at their home. Jessica Wright, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of New Mexico talked about the Guest Chefs program.

People interested in volunteering to be a “Guest Chef” will cook dinner for families in the program. “Guest Chef” volunteers must wear a mask in common areas including the kitchen. They must also be vaccinated for COVID-19. “Guest Chefs” will have to complete a food safety assessment. Returning groups must have one representative complete the training prior to volunteering again.

If you can’t volunteer, people can donate gift cards or sponsor a meal instead. For more information, visit https://www.rmhc-nm.org/how-to-help/guest-chefs/

