ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The community is needed to help out a local charity. The Ronald McDonald House Charities of New Mexico is the top 200 finalist in the State Farm Neighborhood Assist Grant Program.

The program will offer a chance to win a $25,000 grant which will help keep families together while their children are receiving medical treatments. Currently, Ronald McDonald House Charities is asking for viewers to vote. Voting runs from April 27 to May 6 and voters can vote up to ten times. The winner will be announced on June 7. The top 100 winners will be eligible to receive this grant. For more information and to vote, visit https://www.neighborhoodassist.com/entry/2043364.