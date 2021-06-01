Ronald McDonald House Charities of New Mexico hosts 2nd Annual Rock Your Socks! Virtual 5K

Albuquerque News

WATCH: Full interview with Jessica Wright, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lace up the running shoes, stretch out the legs, and get ready to run for a worthy cause. Ronald McDonald House Charities of New Mexico is proud to announce the 2nd annual Rock Your Socks! Virtual 5K is back.

This distance-based fundraising event invites participants to exercise wherever and whenever they want from June 13 – June 20. Participants can register online and make a one-time donation of $10, or for $20 and receive a pair of striped socks. All proceeds will benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of New Mexico and the families they serve. Go to rmhc-nm.org/events to register.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES