Ronald McDonald House Charities of New Mexico hosts 2nd Annual Rock Your Socks! Virtual 5K

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lace up the running shoes, stretch out the legs, and get ready to run for a worthy cause. Ronald McDonald House Charities of New Mexico is proud to announce the 2nd annual Rock Your Socks! Virtual 5K is back.
This distance-based fundraising event invites participants to exercise wherever and whenever they want from June 13 – June 20. Participants can register online and make a one-time donation of $10, or for $20 and receive a pair of striped socks. All proceeds will benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of New Mexico and the families they serve. Go to rmhc-nm.org/events to register.