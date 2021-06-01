Ronald McDonald House Charities of New Mexico hosts 2nd Annual Rock Your Socks! Virtual 5K

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico has announced an incentive program that is making $10 million in total prize money as well as additional prizes and awards available throughout the summer to residents who receive their COVID-19 vaccinations. To be eligible for the cash sweepstakes, New Mexicans who receive or have already received their COVID-19 vaccinations need to opt in to register and verify their personal and vaccine information for the Vax 2 the Max Sweepstakes online.

Vaccinated New Mexicans who opt into the sweepstakes will be part of five weekly drawings that begin in the middle of June. According to a press release from the governor's office, each weekly drawing will award one winner $250,000 from each of New Mexico's four public health regions for a total of $1 million in cash prizes each week.