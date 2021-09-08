Ronald McDonald House Charities hosting t-shirt fundraiser

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ronald McDonald House Charities of New Mexico wants to invite the community out for the 9th annual Share the Love, Share A Night t-shirt fundraiser. With every t-shirt sold, someone is helping provide a night of lodging for a family with a sick or injured child.

CEO Jessica Wright spoke about the annual fundraiser and how the community can help. People can visit their website to order a shirt online. They have two designs to choose from in children and adult sizes. The shirts will be shipped directly to the purchaser.

