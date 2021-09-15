Ronald McDonald House brings back Fill the Pantry Food Drive

ATLANTA (NewsNation Now) — COVID-19 guidelines at public universities in Georgia are described by some as lax and faculty members across the state aren't happy about it. At least 17 colleges and universities in Georgia have had a weeklong series of protests, which are sponsored by Georgia's chapter of the American Association of University Professors.

Faculty members are calling on the University System of Georgia to enact stricter COVID-19 guidelines — specifically demanding mask mandates at all Georgia state-funded universities.