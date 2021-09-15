Ronald McDonald House brings back Fill the Pantry Food Drive

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ronald McDonald House Charities of New Mexico is back with their Fill the Pantry Food Drive. Volunteers will be at Smith’s stores throughout Albuquerque from 9 a.m. to noon on Sept. 18, sharing their Wish List with shoppers and collecting food, gift cards, and cash donations to help fill their pantries at the Yale and Highlands Ronald McDonald House programs. For more information, visit the event page on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES