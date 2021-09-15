ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ronald McDonald House Charities of New Mexico is back with their Fill the Pantry Food Drive. Volunteers will be at Smith’s stores throughout Albuquerque from 9 a.m. to noon on Sept. 18, sharing their Wish List with shoppers and collecting food, gift cards, and cash donations to help fill their pantries at the Yale and Highlands Ronald McDonald House programs. For more information, visit the event page on Facebook.
Ronald McDonald House brings back Fill the Pantry Food Drive
by: Anna Padilla