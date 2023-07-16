ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities responded to a crash scene Saturday night. It took place near Alameda Boulevard and Pan American Freeway.

According to Albuquerque Police, the motors unit responded to a rollover around 10:51 p.m. They believe the vehicle was heading north on a frontage road toward Alameda when it went off the road and rolled. The driver was determined to be dead at the scene.

Officers shut down the area to investigate, and they determined speed and alcohol may have been involved in the crash.