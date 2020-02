Two vehicles were involved in a rollover crash on eastbound Alameda at Jefferson on Monday, February 10, 2020. (KRQE Paul Sigurdson)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department shut down eastbound Alameda at Jefferson on Monday afternoon due to a rollover crash.

A KRQE News 13 crew captured images that show a truck that has flipped over as well as a car that appears to have sustained damage to the back of the vehicle. It is unknown if there were any injuries sustained in the crash.

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.

