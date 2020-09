ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) -Northbound and southbound Coors Blvd. is closed between Bluewater and Avalon due to a rollover crash on Friday morning. Officers with the Albuquerque Police Department are at the scene investigating.

Police state there is no timeline for the intersection to be cleared and the morning commute will possibly be affected. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.

**Update – Coors Northbound and Southbound is closed between Bluewater and Avalon due to a crash with injuries. @abqfire — APD Traffic (@ABQTraffic) September 18, 2020