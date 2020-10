Rollover crash on Coors and Coors Bypass on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. (courtesy AFD)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue and the Albuquerque Police Department are at the scene of a rollover crash near Coors and the Coors Bypass on Friday morning. APD reports the crash involves a motorcycle.

Commuters are asked to avoid the area.

AFR Engine 22 and @ABQPOLICE are currently on scene of a rollover accident near Coors and Coors by Pass. Please avoid the area if possible. No injuries to report. @iafflocal244 pic.twitter.com/gyMsV72s0j — Albuquerque Fire (@abqfire) October 23, 2020