Rollover crash knocks over powerline in southwest Albuquerque

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Fire Department reports that crews are responding to a single-vehicle rollover crash at the intersection of Blake Rd. and Coors Blvd. on Friday afternoon. BCFD says that a powerline was knocked over and traffic is blocked in both directions along Coors.

PNM is reporting a power outage in southwest Albuquerque that is affecting 3,074 residents. The company estimates a restore time of 2 p.m.

Commuters are asked to avoid the area. PNM customers can view an online outage map at pnm.com/outage.

Latest Local News:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Friday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery