ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Fire Department reports that crews are responding to a single-vehicle rollover crash at the intersection of Blake Rd. and Coors Blvd. on Friday afternoon. BCFD says that a powerline was knocked over and traffic is blocked in both directions along Coors.
PNM is reporting a power outage in southwest Albuquerque that is affecting 3,074 residents. The company estimates a restore time of 2 p.m.
Commuters are asked to avoid the area. PNM customers can view an online outage map at pnm.com/outage.
Latest Local News:
- Rollover crash knocks over powerline in southwest Albuquerque
- Rio Rancho shelter pets get Thanksgiving feast
- Meals delivered to frontline medical workers for Thanksgiving
- Support Special Olympics New Mexico during virtual Posole Ole Fun Walk and 5K
- The Sprouting Kitchen offers ideas on how to maximize Thanksgiving leftovers