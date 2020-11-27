Rollover crash knocks over powerline in southwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Fire Department reports that crews are responding to a single-vehicle rollover crash at the intersection of Blake Rd. and Coors Blvd. on Friday afternoon. BCFD says that a powerline was knocked over and traffic is blocked in both directions along Coors.

PNM is reporting a power outage in southwest Albuquerque that is affecting 3,074 residents. The company estimates a restore time of 2 p.m.

Commuters are asked to avoid the area. PNM customers can view an online outage map at pnm.com/outage.

E33 & R33 Crews have been called out to a single-car rollover at the intersection of Blake Rd & Coors Blvd.

A powerline was knocked over and traffic is currently blocked in both directions along Coors.



Please avoid the area while firefighters are working.@BernCounty @BCSONM — BernalilloCountyFire (@BerncoFire) November 27, 2020

Another outage in #Abq is affecting 3,074 customers. Boundaries are N=CENTRAL AVE SW, S=BLAKE RD SW, E=RIVERSIDE DR SW, W=UNSER BLVD SW. Initial estimated restore time is 2 PM. Updates available at https://t.co/YfMsjfhPg4 — PNM (@PNMtalk) November 27, 2020

