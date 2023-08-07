SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort and Spa has announced a series of rodeo events to benefit the Tamaya Horse Rehabilitation Program. The rodeos will take place on Thursday, August 10, and Thursday, August 17, starting at 7 p.m. Attendees will get the chance to watch barrel racing, steer roping, and more at the Stables at Tamaya.

Since its inception, the horse rehabilitation program has helped and rescued over 200 horses, providing veterinary care, training, shelter, and feed. At Tamaya’s on-site stables, many activities, including horseback trail rides, are offered to visitors.

The director of the stables, Connie Collis, has over 45 years of experience teaching horseback riding. For the trail rides, guests are custom matched to one of more than 50 horses at the stables to ensure the best match.

All proceeds raised from the rodeos will go directly toward the cost of running the non-profit horse rehabilitation program. Tickets for the rodeo, which must be purchased in advance, are $25 for adults and $10 for children, but donations beyond that amount are also welcome. To buy tickets, click here or call (505) 554-5938.

The resort is located on the Santa Ana Pueblo between Albuquerque and Santa Fe at 1300 Tuyuna Trail. Shuttle rides to the rodeo are available, with pickup at 6:30 p.m. at the Equestrian Circle. The rodeo will last about an hour and is geared toward guests of all ages.

For more information on Tamaya’s Horse Rehabilitation Program, click here or call Connie Collis at (505) 269-5410. To book a stay at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort and Spa, click here.