Rocky Mountain Youth Corpsmember has unique connection to Bandelier preservation project

WATCH: Full interview with Corpsmember Josiah Cardenas and Development Director Herbert Foster

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rocky Mountain Youth Corps is an organization that provides comprehensive life skills and workforce development training to youth and young adults across central and northern New Mexico. One of their corpsmembers is working on a historic preservation project at Bandelier National Monument.

Corpsmember Josiah Cardenas and Development Director Herbert Foster discuss the project and how the organization has created an impact on young adults. Rocky Mountain Youth Corps is an AmeriCorps program that offers paid stipends during their service and an academic scholarship after they graduate.

Corpsmembers work in small groups and complete projections including land conservation, recreation and historic preservation projects that benefit the public and also preserve New Mexico’s natural resources and cultural landscapes.

Josiah Cardenas is working on a preservation project at Bandelier National Monument and discovered that his grandfather also worked on the same project over 80 years ago as a member of the Civilian Conservation Corps.

For information on becoming a corpsmember, visit youthcorps.org.

