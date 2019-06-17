Rocky Mountain Youth Corps shows off latest project to Sen. Tom Udall

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sen. Tom Udall is getting a first-hand look at the work of New Mexico’s young conservationists. The Rocky Mountain Youth Corps showed the senator around their most recent project Monday in Albuquerque.

Young adults ages 17-25 are turning wetland storm drains near the Valle Del Oro Wildlife Refuge into mini wildlife habitats.

“A big part of what we’re doing is educating New Mexico’s youth about the future world that they’re going to inhabit and how to take care of that, so they’re learning about climate change, they’re learning about wildlife habitat, and how to steward this land,” Jordan Stone said.

The senator wants to raise awareness for programs like the youth corps that provide both on-the-job training and career development.