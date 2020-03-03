Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation strives to ensure the future of elk, other wildlife

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation aims to ensure the future of North American elk and their habitat. RMEF Regional Director Leon Redman and New Mexico State Volunteer Chair James Lucero visit the set to discuss the organization, its efforts, and its upcoming fundraiser in Albuquerque.

Nationwide, RMEF has over 235,000 members and has achieved a four-star rating from Charity Navigator that rates charities’ performance. RMEF has completed over 12,400 conservation and hunting heritage outreach programs and has protected more than 7.9 million acres of wildlife habitat.

The Albuquerque Chapter of RMEF is a top-five chapter nationwide and has raised over $3 million for its cause.

On Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 4 p.m., RMEF will be holding its annual Albuquerque Chapter fundraising banquet at Sandia Resort & Casino. The organization will be hosting 600 outdoor friends for a night of fun as they raise funds to help conserve habitat for elk, deer, bears, wild turkey and other species.

Individual meal tickets cost $110 and include dinner and supporting membership. A couple’s ticket features two meals and one supporting membership.

Tickets to the banquet can be purchased online. All funds raised will help conserve habitats in New Mexico and nationwide.