Rock-throwing suspect arrested for DWI

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman who threw a rock at a police officer earlier this fall is back in jail.

Jasmine Romero was arrested overnight in downtown Albuquerque. Romero was previously arrested in September for arguing with an officer who was performing a field sobriety test.

In that incident, she threw a softball-sized rock at the officer after asking him why he was “messing with a Hispanic guy.”

Romero’s latest arrest is for driving while intoxicated and obstructing an intersection with her car.