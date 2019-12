ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Feds have taken over the case of a suspected serial robbery duo.

Mathis Laau and Jasmine Montoya are accused of robbing 20 businesses back in October. Police identified them in part by surveillance video and also because they used a very distinct silver and purple gun.

The US attorney has now hit them with federal robbery charges. If convicted, they face a much longer sentence.