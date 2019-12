ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of shooting two people during a convenience store robbery will spend nearly two decades in federal prison.

Back in October 2017, Eric Reddick held up the Circle K on Wyoming near Menaul. Police say Reddick shot at the store clerk who was trying to take a picture of the getaway car. Another man was also hit.

Reddick was also behind a robbery three days earlier. After pleading guilty to charges in both robberies, he was sentenced to 18 years behind bars.