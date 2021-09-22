Robber shot, killed at Subway was arrested in 2019 for veterans memorial theft

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The armed robber shot and killed by a Subway employee was the same man accused of a high-profile theft at a local veteran’s memorial. The Albuquerque Police Department says Francisco Monroy was armed with an airsoft gun when he tried to hold up the restaurant on Gibson last week.

Story continues below:

The worker who will him is not facing charges. It turns out, Monroy was arrested in 2019 for the theft of the bronze shoes at the War on Terror memorial near Gibson and Louisiana. Police zeroed in on Monroy after he sold the shoes at a recycling yard for $65. They were worth around $20,000. That case stalled and the charges were dismissed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES