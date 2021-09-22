Robber shot, killed at Subway was arrested in 2019 for veterans memorial theft

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The armed robber shot and killed by a Subway employee was the same man accused of a high-profile theft at a local veteran’s memorial. The Albuquerque Police Department says Francisco Monroy was armed with an airsoft gun when he tried to hold up the restaurant on Gibson last week.
Story continues below:
The worker who will him is not facing charges. It turns out, Monroy was arrested in 2019 for the theft of the bronze shoes at the War on Terror memorial near Gibson and Louisiana. Police zeroed in on Monroy after he sold the shoes at a recycling yard for $65. They were worth around $20,000. That case stalled and the charges were dismissed.