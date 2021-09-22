Robber shot, killed at Subway was arrested in 2019 for veterans memorial theft

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Lobos football coach Danny Gonzales has consistently said that he thinks defensive end Joey Noble is one of the top defensive linemen in the Mountain West Conference. Noble proved his coach right on the road at nationally-ranked Texas A&M last week.

The Lobos were pounded 34-0 in the game but Noble had his name called often. He finished the game with four tackles, a sack, a tackle for loss and two quarterback hurries. It was a solid performance against a very good team. "Joey Noble proved he can play in that league," said Gonzales. "Joey noble has the confidence that our entire team needs to have. He was losing his mind on the sideline because he believed that we were going to go in there compete and win. He didn't have enough teammates that believe the same thing. So, guys like him help, they help with that and Joey proved it. They couldn't block him. They could not block Joey Noble."