Roadrunner Food Banks aims to provide families with Thanksgiving meals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) On Tuesday morning, Roadrunner Food Bank was at EXPO New Mexico giving out Thanksgiving meals to families in need. The organization handed out 50,000 pounds of food to around 1,000 families.

There is still a food scarcity problem and the food bank says that people should not hesitate to ask for help. Faith Schifani, a Roadrunner Food Bank employee, says “right now we’re seeing 1-in-4 children and 1-in-6 overall who are experiencing hunger in New Mexico so just for people who are able to give time, food, or funds we greatly encourage it.” If you need help from the food bank, the staff asks that you register at https://rrfb.link2feed.com

