ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Roadrunner Food Bank filled up a van full of goods on Saturday, courtesy of Whole Foods.

The Nourishing Our Neighborhoods Program, created in 2020, donates excess food to reduce waste.

Picking up that food that may not sell is a lifeline for food banks to help those in need.

If you’re in need of food, the food bank is open from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday.