ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local food bank is asking for a helping hand. Roadrunner Food Bank is searching for volunteers to help sort food during their annual Fall Letter Carrier’s food drive.

The organization, in partnership with the U.S. Postal Service Letter Carrier’s Union, will collect food at 11 post offices and in people’s mailboxes.

Volunteers and staff sort the food donations on the dock before sending them to the food bank.

The food drive is taking place throughout the week of November 14, and sorting will happen Saturday, November 19.