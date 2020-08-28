Roadrunner Food Bank partners with local clinic to distribute healthy food

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Doctors are partnering with Roadrunner Food Bank to hold a healthy food clinic. The food drive was set up at the First Choice Community Healthcare Clinic near Isleta and Arenal on Friday.

“The clinics began a process of screening for food insecurity, medical providers checking with their patients on food insecurity and then offering different options but making the options healthier since so many of the patients are managing chronic health problems,” said Jessica Osenbrugge with Roadrunner Food Bank.

The Roadrunner Food Bank’s Health and Wellness Initiative strives to find ways to assist local patients facing hunger and chronic health issues as it focuses on building partnerships with health focused organizations. The food bank recently partnered with First Choice Community Healthcare that has six of its locations offering “Healthy Foods Market” distributions.

Each clinic provides patients access to food, focusing primarily on fresh fruits and vegetables. Patients are screened for food insecurity and individuals who are experiencing a chronic health issuse are referred to the food distribution located onsite.

Roadrunner Food Bank provides this food from their distribution center every other week. The distributions are usually set up in the style of a farmer’s market however, the pandemic has altered the ways food is being distributed. Since the partnership started in September of 2019, all six healthcare clinics have screened over 65,000 patients for food insecurity.

