Roadrunner Food Bank hosts weekly food distributions in October

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Roadrunner Food Bank will start its weekly drive-through food distribution at Expo New Mexico on Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m. The first event will start on Oct. 5.

Those who wish to attend are asked to use Gate 3 located on San Pedro and Copper.

A second weekly distribution on Fridays will start on October 8 at the AMC Theatre on Las Estancias Way. These events will also start at 9:30 a.m. Those attending are asked to enter via Pops Plaza.

Individuals who have not attended a food distribution before are asked to pre-register online. Advanced registrations minimize wait times and also helps to speed up distribution. Those who have attended a Roadrunner Food Bank distribution before are already pre-registered and don’t need to re-register.

Roadrunner Food Bank reminds community members outside the Albuquerque metro area they have a free online tool available to find partner distribution locations in their community.