ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Roadrunner Food Bank is hosting their holiday mobile food pantry.

The pantry will help families get the groceries they need for the upcoming holiday. The food distribution begins at 9 a.m. outside the Alamosa Health Center in the South Valley.

Food is handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis. The nonprofit expects to help around 400 families Monday.