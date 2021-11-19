Roadrunner Food Bank holds food distributions ahead of Thanksgiving

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Roadrunner Food Bank is hosting more distributions for those in need ahead of Thanksgiving. On Friday, Nov. 19, the food bank handed out food boxes in the South Valley at Coors and Rio Bravo.

On Tuesday, Nov. 23, they’ll be at EXPO New Mexico located at 300 San Pedro Dr. Each family gets about 50 pounds of food. The event starts at 8 a.m.

Those planning to attend are asked to use Gate 3 on San Pedro Dr. and Copper Ave. Roadrunner Food Bank states that it is prepared to serve up to 1,000 families at this distribution.

Those who have not attended a food distribution before are asked to pre-register online. Registering online ahead of time helps to speed up distribution for those being served. The organization reminds the community that those who have attended a Roadrunner Food Bank distribution before is already pre-registered and do not need to re-register. Additionally, pre-registration doesn’t guarantee a place in line at the distribution.

The event will work as a drive-thru and a contactless distribution. Roadrunner states that those visiting the locations will only exit their vehicles to open and close trunks or back seat doors as food items are loaded inside the vehicle by staff and volunteers. Everyone attending the distribution is required to wear masks when opening a window to talk to staff regardless of vaccination status.

“There is something so soul satisfying about Thanksgiving for folks, so we wanna be out here and support folks with groceries during this time,” said Katy Anderson with Roadrunner Food Bank.

Community members who are outside the Albuquerque metro area can use Roadrunner Food Bank’s free online tool to find partner distribution locations.