ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Roadrunner Food Bank hosted its first of three Thanksgiving food drives on Saturday.

The organization held a food drive at Rio Grande High School.

They had between 70 to 80 pounds of groceries to hand out to community members in need, including dried goods, chickens, watermelons, and more.

They’re hosting another drive on Sunday at the Roadrunner Food Bank building, and another on Monday at Expo New Mexico.

Food distribution will take place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day.