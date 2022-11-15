ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local families won’t be going turkey-less this Thanksgiving thanks to Sandia National Labs. They, along with the Sandia Laboratory Federal Credit Union and the Roadrunner Food Bank, held their yearly “Take a Frozen Turkey to Work Day.”

The event is meant to collect food for the less fortunate who won’t have a Thanksgiving meal. Employees from Sandia Labs dropped off 260 turkeys at the Roadrunner Food Bank Tuesday. “This comes at a time when New Mexicans are facing unprecedented prices at the grocery store,” said Will Tapia of the Roadrunner Food Bank. “Folks are having issues finding regular food, everyday food items at the grocery store as well. This donation of protein today is going to make a big impact on the Thanksgiving plates of many New Mexicans.”

More than $4,600 was collected for the Roadrunner Food Bank to buy more turkeys.