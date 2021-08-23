Roadrunner Food Bank distribution sites changing due to State Fair

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Roadrunner Food Bank is moving its weekly Expo New Mexico food distribution during the state fair. The new locations will be at AMC Theatre on Las Estancias Way on the west side and the Manzano Mesa Multi-General Center on Elizabeth Street in the southeast heights.

The food bank will be alternating distributions at each location every other Tuesday beginning August 24 at 8:00 a.m. The two temporary locations will operate through the end of September.