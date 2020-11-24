Roadrunner Food Bank distributes hundreds of meals to families in need

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Many families have been hit hard by the pandemic and putting a meal on the table this holiday season is proving to be a challenge. Roadrunner Food Bank is seeing that firsthand as volunteers hand out meals on Tuesday.

“There is real need among New Mexicans right now and we are grateful that we are able to provide this food right before Thanksgiving and during this time when so many are facing unemployment,” said Sonya Warwick, communications officer for Roadrunner Food Bank. Hundreds of cars were lined up to get food at the University of New Mexico football stadium.

Volunteers say some cars had been waiting since 3 a.m. Volunteers are handing out meat, produce, and other shelf-stable food. The distribution will continue until 3 p.m. or until supplies last.

