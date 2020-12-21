Roadrunner Food Bank continues to assist those impacted by food insecurity

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – COVID-19 has impacted hunger in New Mexico in a very profound way. During the pandemic, it is estimated that one in three children and one in five individuals will be impacted by food insecurity during this health crisis.

As a result of this, food banks like the Roadrunner Food Bank of New Mexico have had to step up to meet the increased need. Roadrunner Food Bank Communications Officer Sonya Warwick discusses the organizations’ operations and how the community can offer support.

Roadrunner Food Bank, a Feeding America member, is the largest non-profit dedicated to solving hunger in New Mexico. The food bank serves as a distribution center and provides food to hundreds of affiliated partners around the state including food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, and regional food banks.

Additionally, Roadrunner distributes food through its own programs offering assistance to children, families, and seniors at schools, low-income seniors, housing sites, senior centers, and healthcare clinics. Warwick explains that last month, the food bank pulled in nine million pounds of food and distributed over eight million pounds of food and they expect the month of December to look similar.

“We’ve never had these kind of distribution figures in terms of pounds ever in our 40-year history,” said Warwick. Roadrunner Food Bank offers volunteer opportunities at both their warehouse and also at distribution locations.

The food bank is also accepting food donations and monetary contributions. For more information, visit rrfb.org/give. A list of special food distributions can be found on the Roadrunner Food Bank website.

The next food distribution in Bernalillo County will take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 23 at Highland High School located at 220 Monroe St SE and at 11 a.m. at the National Hispanic Cultural Center at 1701 4th St. SW.

On Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 9 a.m. there will be a distribution site at EXPO New Mexico located at 300 San Pedro Dr. NE. Gates will open at 7 a.m. and those attending are asked to use Gate 3 at San Pedro and Copper.

Roadrunner asks that those planning on attending please consider registering online. Roadrunner Food Bank will be closed from Thursday, Dec. 24 through Saturday, Dec. 26, and will reopen again on Monday, Dec. 28 at 8 a.m.

