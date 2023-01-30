ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Roadrunner Food Bank is back this year with their “Souper Bowl 2023” fundraising event.

This year’s event will feature 34 restaurants, live entertainment, a silent auction, and much more. This is the return of the “Souper Bowl” after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Tickets are $50 for anyone 13 and older and $15 for anyone between 5-12 years of age. The event will be held Saturday, February 4 inside the distribution center located at 5840 Office Blvd NE from 11 am to 2 pm. Community members interested in purchasing tickets can visit www.rrfb.org/souper-bowl.

Roadrunner Food Bank is the largest statewide hunger relief organization in the state. They provide food to hundreds of partners including food pantries, soup kitchens, group homes, shelters, schools, healthcare locations, senior sites, and more. Every week the statewide hunger relief network touches the lives of New Mexicans in need.

