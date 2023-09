ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city said it has stopped road work around Expo New Mexico to make it easier to get to the New Mexico State Fair. The moratorium, which began last Friday, stretches from Menaul to Kathryn and San Mateo to Pennsylvania. Construction has also ceased on several roads drivers used to access the fairgrounds.

Road work is set to resume on September 17. The city will impose similar moratoriums for Balloon Fiesta and during the holiday shopping season.