ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s still time to help a popular Albuquerque holiday display become one of the best in the nation. The River of Lights is up against holiday displays across the country to be in USA Today’s Best Readers’ choice for best botanical display.

It’s currently sitting at number 13 in the polls, but there’s still time to take it to the top spot. You can vote on the USA Today website.