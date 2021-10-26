River of Lights to return for the first time since 2019

Albuquerque News

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The River of Lights is returning for the first time in two years. Last year, the River of Lights was canceled because of the pandemic.

Instead, the city held evening garden hours with a few of the lights set up. This year, all of your favorite lights will return like the big pirate ship, sunken treasure and dinosaurs. The event will run from November 27 through December 30. More information about ticketing is set to be released next month.

