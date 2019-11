ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The River of Lights tickets are now on sale for New Mexico’s largest walk-through light show.

Millions of twinkling lights and nearly 600-holiday displays can be seen this year. You can also experience ‘Magic Hour’ for the second year.

The Polar Express will also once again take visitors on a ride through the lights to meet Santa. You can enjoy all the magic starting November 30.

Tickets are available online.