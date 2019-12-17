River of Lights ranks in USA Today’s top ten Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The River of Lights is being called one of the best displays in the country.

USA Today just released its top 10 best Botanical Garden Holiday light displays and the River of Lights at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden ranked 7th.

The website highlights more than 600 displays and visits with Santa. The site’s panel partners with 10Best editors to narrow down the list to 20 nominees before determining the top 10 by popular vote.

A Longwood Christmas in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania took the top honor.