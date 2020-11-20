River of Lights postponed due to rise in COVID-19 cases

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2020 River of Lights will not be happening this year due to the current pandemic. The New Mexico BioPark Society made the announcement Friday morning on Facebook that they will be postponing the event.

The announcement comes after the state reported 3,675 new cases Thursday. The statewide total is now 74,116.

The city is trying to keep some holiday traditions alive during the pandemic. One COVID-safe holiday event New Mexicans can take part in is the city’s new virtual holiday market, called Albuquerque Gift Stop. People can buy from local vendors online, then pick up the purchases curbside at the Albuquerque Museum on Dec. 5.

This is a developing story.

