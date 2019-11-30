River of Lights kicks off this weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (KRQE) – As we get into the darkest time of the year, the BioPark is brightening up the night.

The popular “River of Lights” returns Saturday evening at the Botanic Gardens, featuring nearly 600 light displays and sculptures along with activities for the whole family. It runs daily from six to 9:30 p.m. through December 30, except Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

You can also spend a little extra to attend the Magic Hour from five to six and experience the exhibit with a much smaller crowd.

For more details and to buy tickets check out their website here.