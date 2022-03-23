ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of hitting and killing a seven year old boy outside the River of Lights is asking a judge to reconsider keeping him behind bars until trial. Sergio Almanza is accused of speeding through a red light in his ATV and killing Pronoy Bhattacharya in December.

Almanza hid the ATV at a friend’s house and fled the country. He was taken into custody more than a month after the crash. A judge had previously ordered Almanza to stay behind bars until trial. Now, Almanza’s attorney has filed a motion asking for him to be released from jail. His attorney is arguing that Almanza is not a flight risk because he turned himself in when he could have spent the rest of his life outside of the country. The state is arguing the only way to keep the community safe is to keep Almanza locked up.

Almanza is expected in court Wednesday at 2:45 p.m.